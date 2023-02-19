Harmanpreet Kaur-led India eye a semifinal spot when they lock horns against bottom-placed Ireland in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

India started with two wins against Pakistan and West Indies before suffering their first loss in the tournament against England in a close encounter.

On the other hand, Ireland have lost all three matches they have played so far and are out of final four contention.

Here are the live streaming details India women vs Ireland women encounter.

Where will the India women vs Ireland women T20 World Cup match will be played?

The India women vs Ireland women T20 World Cup match will be played at the St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

At what time will India women vs Ireland women T20 World Cup match begin?

The India women vs Ireland women, T20 World Cup Group B match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Monday (February 20).

Where to watch India women vs Ireland women, T20 World Cup match online?

The India women vs Ireland women, T20 World Cup match can be seen live on Star Sports channels and live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.