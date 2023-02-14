LIVE Updates: Chetan Sharma Exposes Team India's Fake Injection Scam

The Chairman of BCCI's selection committee, Chetan Sharma made a shocking revelation about Indian players taking fake injections to reduce the time of their recovery in a sting operation conducted by Zee News.

Updated: February 14, 2023 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi:The Chairman of BCCI's selection committee, Chetan Sharma made a shocking revelation about Indian players taking fake injections to reduce the time of their recovery in a sting operation conducted by Zee News.

BCCI's Chief Selector made some shocking revelations about players like Jasprit Bumrah who were rushed to play despite not being completely fit, which made their condition much worse.

