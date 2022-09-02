LNJ Bhilwara Group Acquires Fourth Legends League Cricket franchise

New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday brought on board LNJ Bhilwara Group as the fourth franchise of the league for the upcoming season. Adani Group, GMR Group and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) have already acquired franchise teams in the Legends League Cricket recently.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, “No sport can ever claim the love and popularity cricket has in our country. I am proud to be part of Legend’s clan which has religion-like fan following. In my career, I have watched so many cricketers but this is a different feeling all together to be part of the game. I am really looking forward to this season and many more of them.”

With the latest venture, the textiles, fashion and EV batteries manufacturers have made a foray into the sports business.

LLC, which is being played in India for the first time, is dedicated to the 75th year celebration of India’s independence and will commence on September 16. The final of the four-team tournament will be played on October 8.

The League will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. A lot of top cricketers are associated with the league. Former India opening batter and hugely popular among fans, Virender Sehwag will lead Adani-owned Gujarat Giants while Gautam Gambhir, who was also Sehwag’s opening partner in the Indian team, will be the skipper of the GMR Sportsline-owned India Capitals.

It will be a great chance for the fans to see their favourite stars in action. The legendary Sehwag has always been fans’ favourite because of the carefree and swashbuckling way he batted. His uppercuts and the effortlessly hit huge sixes are still a fan favourite.