New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson isn’t going to risk himself by targeting a return to international cricket through India Test series. Ferguson, a limited-overs regular, made his Test debut against Australia December last year and bowled 11 overs before a calf injury curt short his debut.

Having spent almost two months on the sidelines while recovering, Ferguson made his competitive return in New Zealand’s domestic one-day competition, The Ford Trophy on February 9.

Keeping in mind a hectic calendar, Ferguson is adopting a ‘conservative’ approach and not rushing his comeback.

“Me and Steady (Gary Stead) talk all the time – he was asking me how I fared in my first domestic game back, then he was asking me how I was going preparing for the weekend,” Ferguson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. “Of course the goal is for me to get back as soon as possible, but there is so much cricket coming up this year. We’ve got a lot of white-ball stuff and I head away to the IPL as well, so it’s important with a calf injury, where there’s a high percentage chance of re-injury, that we be conservative.”

His immediate focus in Sunday’s final of the Ford Trophy and then playing some red-ball cricket. “Sunday’s my focus and then I’ll be looking to play some first-class cricket,” the 28-year-old said.

Since making his international debut in 2016, Ferguson has played 36 ODIs and eight T20Is, establishing his position in the frontline pace-attack. His goal though remains Test cricket.

“Since I started playing professional cricket, it has been my goal to play Test cricket, because personally I feel that’s the biggest challenge,” he said. “I am obviously super stoked to be playing one-dayers and T20s for New Zealand, I love every moment of it, but playing red-ball has been a big goal of mine.”