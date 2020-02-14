New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson isn't going to risk himself by targeting a return to international cricket through India Test series. Ferguson, a limited-overs regular, made his Test debut against Australia December last year and bowled 11 overs before a calf injury curt short his debut. <p></p> <p></p>Having spent almost two months on the sidelines while recovering, Ferguson made his competitive return in New Zealand's domestic one-day competition, The Ford Trophy on February 9. <p></p> <p></p>Keeping in mind a hectic calendar, Ferguson is adopting a 'conservative' approach and not rushing his comeback. <p></p> <p></p>"Me and Steady (Gary Stead) talk all the time - he was asking me how I fared in my first domestic game back, then he was asking me how I was going preparing for the weekend," Ferguson was quoted as saying by <em>stuff.co.nz</em>. "Of course the goal is for me to get back as soon as possible, but there is so much cricket coming up this year. We've got a lot of white-ball stuff and I head away to the IPL as well, so it's important with a calf injury, where there's a high percentage chance of re-injury, that we be conservative." <p></p> <p></p>His immediate focus in Sunday's final of the Ford Trophy and then playing some red-ball cricket. "Sunday's my focus and then I'll be looking to play some first-class cricket," the 28-year-old said. <p></p> <p></p>Since making his international debut in 2016, Ferguson has played 36 ODIs and eight T20Is, establishing his position in the frontline pace-attack. His goal though remains Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"Since I started playing professional cricket, it has been my goal to play Test cricket, because personally I feel that's the biggest challenge," he said. "I am obviously super stoked to be playing one-dayers and T20s for New Zealand, I love every moment of it, but playing red-ball has been a big goal of mine."