‘Looking Forward To Kicking Off My Diamond League Season’- Neeraj Chopra Declares Himself Fit

New Delhi: Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra declared himself fit after a nasty fall during the Kuortane Games in Finland. He secured his first gold medal after the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 86.69m in the competition on Saturday.

During the competition, Neeraj Chopra slipped in his third attempt while the second one was also not upto the mark. However, it was enough to beat Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and world champion Anderson Peters for a gold medal.

The javelin thrower slipped on the slushy track conditions due to rain at the venue. There was speculation that he had suffered an injury, but Neeraj Chopra posted a video of him taking part in the competition and confirmed that he is fit for the upcoming Diamond League.

He Tweeted, “Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I’m feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th (June). Thank you for all the messages and support.”

The 24-year-old set the pace of the competition early on Saturday, taking the lead after the first round of throws with an 86.69m attempt — 0.05m more than 2012 London Olympics gold-medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago.

He failed to log legitimate attempts with his next two throws and suffered a nasty fall during his third attempt. The Indian was seen writhing in pain right after the fall and didn’t take any more attempts after that.

Neeraj Chopra returned to the field this week at the Paavo Nurmi Games where he created the national record once again. After the win at Kuortane Games, Indian fans praised Neeraj Chopra on social media.

They stated that the javelin thrower is the pride of India and the nation needs to create more players like him. A fan tweeted, “The hard work and determination of this lad is incredible. Hats off to him. We need to use his learnings to create more sports persons like him. We have won Thomas Cup recently. All assistance from Sports Authorities given to athletes should be appreciated.”