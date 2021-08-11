London: With the second Test set to start in a couple of days at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, eyes would be on the pitch and of course the weather. The first look of the pitch surfaced on social space after a Twitter user shared the photo. Going by the look ahead of the Test match, it seems to be a green top with abundant grass on it. From the early signs, it looks like Lord’s pitch will assist the seamers more than the tweakers.

Here is the picture:

There’s your Lord’s pitch two days out. It’s 22 yards of grass. What do you want from me? pic.twitter.com/ji4zr7eTUM Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) August 10, 2021

With two days still to go, the groundsmen may trim the excessive grass on the pitch, still, no drastic change is likely.

Despite it being a green top, India may play Ravichandran Ashwin if Shardul Thakur is not able to feature in the XI. The Palghar-born all-rounder picked up a hamstring injury during practice ahead of the second Test and his chances of playing remain in doubt.

What would also be of some concern for Kohli & Co is the fact that India has a poor record at the venue. They have played 18 Tests so far at the iconic venue and won on just two occasions. Team India lost 12 games and drew four Tests. Their two wins at Lord’s came in 2014 and 1986.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah