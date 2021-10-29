New Delhi: The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan last Sunday ended in a one-sided affair but the Virat Kohli-led side still has a lot to play for in the tournament and it would not be much of a surprise if they go on to win the T20 World Cup 2021. While it is very easy to be critical of the way they had played in that match but just like every winning streak has to come to an end at some point, so did this one.

Every cloud has a silver lining and while this was the first time India had lost to Pakistan in a World Cup, the monkey is off the back. Every time India play against Pakistan, the team takes the field with that added pressure that since they have never been beaten, it will continue to be like that which is rather impossible and an unrealistic expectation to have. There is every possibility that India might meet Pakistan again in the final and if that happens, don’t be afraid to put your money on India because they are still a very strong side. Also, the loss against Pakistan can act as an eye-opener for the Men in Blue.

The Indian team have been on the road since the World Test championship final and have been playing non-stop cricket since then. The Test series against England that followed after the World Test championship was an intensely fought series that was succeeded by the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL), another high-pressure tournament. It will only be fair to say that the team looked tired and a bit jaded and we are not even going into the number of days they have spent in bio-bubbles.

“I think it works really well for us from all points of view. Knowing that we have played a full-fledged season already, we played the IPL, which is a very high octane by itself in testing conditions here in the UAE, and then we come into the World Cup. So for us, these big breaks are definitely something that’s going to help us as a team to be in the prime physical condition that we need to be to play this high-intensity tournament,” said Kohli during the post-match press conference after the Pakistan loss.

The seven-day break will do wonders for the Indian team that will give them enough time to regroup and come back fresh before the clash against New Zealand this Sunday. This Virat Kohli-led side has the attitude to pull things off in trying circumstances, something they have done several times during the course of the year in Australia and England.

Contrary to the popular belief that Kohli’s record as captain in ICC tournaments is dismal is not entirely true. Under his captaincy, India have reached the Champions Trophy final, 50-over World Cup semi-final in 2019 and the World Test Championship final earlier this year. Before that, under Dhoni’s leadership, India had reached the semi-final in the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over World Cup semi-final in Australia in 2015. The point being in most of these tournaments India were the side to beat and they have had a fantastic run leading up to the knockout stages.

The rub of the green didn’t quite go our way in most of these knockout matches, and it was one bad day in the office that has cost us the entire tournament. The good news is that we are already over and done with that bad day in the tournament against Pakistan and hopefully, this time around things will fall in place for the Indian team.

It is not over till it’s over and India still remain one of the favourites to win the tournament and anybody trying to write them off can do that at their own risk.