LSG vs MI, IPL 2022: Nothing seems to be going in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI) at the moment as the Rohit Sharma-led side succumbed to their eighth successive loss in IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. And it might just have gone from bad to worse for Ishan Kishan. With scores of 8 (20), 0 (1), 13 (17), 3 (6), 26 (28), 14 (21) in his last 6 innings, Kishan has had his issues with the bat for Mumbai Indians and it was no different against LSG.

The Mumbai wicket-keeper struggled to get going again and his misery came to an end in the weirdest of fashion. Chasing a wide one from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Kishan just about managed to get an inside edge that lopped up in the air for Holder at slips straight off the keeper’s boot. Holder couldn’t believe his luck, and neither could Ishan Kishan, as the batter walked off visibly upset for failing to come good once good. Kishan scored 8 off 20 balls before taking the long walk back to the dressing room.

WATCH ISHAN KISHAN”S WEIRD DISMISSAL BELOW:

Unlucky Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/QsI9KowDlq Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 24, 2022

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle summed up the dismissal perfectly on air.

“If you want to know the very definition of love deserting you, you just saw the entire novel, the entire screenplay with the dismissal of Ishan Kishan,” said Harsha Bhogle during commentary for Star Sports.

Just a couple of balls later, captain Rohit went for the big booming drive off Bishnoi, got an inside edge that missed the stumps and almost went for a boundary.

Drawing parallels between both the incidents that happened in a space of a couple of balls, Bhogle said, “Oh dear. And look at the other end. At the other end, you play a cover drive that almost gets you a four. That flashes past the keeper, finds a path out where none exist for two.”