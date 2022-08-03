Birmingham: Indian weightlifters and boxers continued their sublime performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday as Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal in the men’s 109 kg category, while Nitu Ghanghas assured at least a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s minimumweight (45kg-48kg) category. Lovepreet Singh lifted a total of 355kg to register his name in the medals tally. It is the ninth medal for India in Weightlifting in the ongoing tournament and with this, the Indian weightlifters have equalled their record of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018. India had won a total of nine medals in Weightlifting in the last edition of the tournament.

The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163kg in snatch.

Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361 kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver medal. He lifted a total of 358 kg in the event.

Lovepreet Singh lifted 163 kg in the snatch segment. He did well in the clean & jerk segment as well and lifted 192 kg to clinch the bronze medal. Indian fans lauded the effort of Lovepreet Singh on Twitter.

See reactions:

..#LovepreetSingh wins Bronze ? in 109kg weightlifting; India’s tally rises to 14 ?? Well Done #CommonWealthGames pic.twitter.com/QkGcFAOEz3 Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) August 3, 2022

??? BRONZE FOR LOVEPREET! Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on lifting 163 Kg (Snatch) & 192 Kg (Clean & Jerk) to clinch the bronze in the Men’s 109 Kg event. ? Top stuff, King! ? Getty #LovepreetSingh #Weightlifting #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/JLSmjNDbM6 The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 3, 2022