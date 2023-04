LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 03:30 PM IST

Best players list of LSG vs GT, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of LSG vs GT, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Injury Report No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

LSG vs GT My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper : Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharshan, Lokesh Rahul

All-rounders : Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers : Mohammad Shami, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan (vc)

LSG vs GT Probable XI Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad