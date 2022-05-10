Mumbai: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have had their issues in the past, but in IPL 2022 they were seen hugging each other while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. Whjile lauding their consistent performances, ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed this spirit of LSG in their maiden campaign. Ahead of the big game against Gujarat Titans, Chopra said that LSG look to be better.

“Lucknow is doing better as a unit. There are a lot of jigsaw puzzles. Gujarat also have them, but they have individual stars who are coming up with brilliant performances. LSG are moving ahead with contributions from everyone, helping each other out. Even two people who were fighting earlier are exchanging hugs. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda are not Rashid Khan or Hardik Pandya. But their players are consistently performing well,” Jadeja said while talking on Cricbuzz.