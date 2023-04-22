LSG Vs GT, IPL 2023: Fans React To Mohit Sharma's Heroics As Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in a thrilling contest
New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in a thrilling contest. LSG lost four wickets in the dramatic final over by Mohit Sharma as he lead his team to a remarkable victory. Everyone thought that LSG is heading towards an easy victory as they are chasing 136 runs but GT's splendid comeback caught everyone including Lucknow off guard.
Fans are extremely happy with the performance of the defending champions and Mohit Sharma. They have stormed Twitter to appreciate the star bowler for his heroic spell.
? GT WIN! Drama and chaos till 20th over - GT have snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat against LSG.
Mohit Sharma - take a bow ?
2 W W 1W 1W 0
? BCCI #LSGvGT #IPL #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/XNLWS1qUAN
The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 22, 2023
What a great match today GT always rocking performance and today specialty Hero of the match Mr. Mohit Sharma (Jo Gir ke uthta hai who shikhar ki prapti karta hai aur who hai Sharmaji Ka ladka Mohit Sharma Congratulations team gujju and @hardikpandya7 ????
girish parmar (@girishparmar07) April 22, 2023
That bowling spell of Mohit Sharma was magical ??
Rash (@Rash28101) April 22, 2023
Guy Who Gone Unsold For 2 seasons.
Came as a Practice Bowler For GT.
Got Chance For Playing Match !
Defend 14 runs in Final over.
Took 4 wickets in Final Over.
Great Bowling ? By Mohit Sharma.
Take A Bow to Mohit Sharma #LSGvGT #LSGvsGT #MohitSharma pic.twitter.com/cbAbvoLJqK
KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR ??? (@kapildevtamkr) April 22, 2023
KL Rahul Addresses Loss Against GT
"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin. But still, a long way to go, 8 points off 7 games, we were on the wrong side of the result today," KL Rahul said after the match.
"We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though," he added.
