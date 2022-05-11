Pune: Apart from a few failures, Shubman Gill has been among the runs for Gujarat Titans this season and on Tuesday he once again gave a glimpse of why he is highly rated as an opener. Gill hit a responsible and timely 63 off 49 balls to help Titans post 144 for four against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at Pune. Gill’s knock was laced with seven boundaries.

His good show with the bat ensured he was awarded the man of the match. At the presentation, Gill admitted that he was expecting Krunal Pandya to get turn and felt he did not pitch the ball up a lot.

“I didn’t expect the ball to seam as much at the start. It was nipping around, and then I expected the spinners to get some turn. I think they didn’t bowl up much. Had Krunal pitched it up, it would have been tougher. It helped us turn the singles over,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.