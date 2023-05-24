Advertisement

LSG vs MI, Eliminator: Naveen-ul-Haq Recreates KL Rahul's Epic 'Shut Out Noises' Celebration After Rohit Sharma's Wicket

Updated: May 24, 2023 8:37 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma to give Lucknow Super Ginats their first breakthrough in the IPL 2023 Eliminator being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday.

The LSG pacer recreated KL Rahul's famous 'shut out noises celebration after taking Rohit Sharma's wicket. He closed his ears with his fingers and stood there with his eyes closed. Rohit got out after scoring 11 runs off 10 balls

Naveen then dismissed both Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 balls) and Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) in the same over and ended their 66-run partnership to bring LSG back into the match. MI lost their top four by the 11th over on the score of 105.

LSG vs MI Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan

Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal

Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier

