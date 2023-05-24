New Delhi: Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma to give Lucknow Super Ginats their first breakthrough in the IPL 2023 Eliminator being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday.

The LSG pacer recreated KL Rahul's famous 'shut out noises celebration after taking Rohit Sharma's wicket. He closed his ears with his fingers and stood there with his eyes closed. Rohit got out after scoring 11 runs off 10 balls