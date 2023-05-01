LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Finally Replies To Gautam Gambhir's 'Shut Up' Taunt
Virat Kohli finally gave a reply to Gautam Gambhir's 'shut up' taunt in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City
New Delhi: RCB star batter Virat Kohli finally gave a reply to Gautam Gambhir's 'shut up' taunt in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City, on Monday. Gautam Gambhir told the Bangalore crowd to shut up by putting his finger on the lips.
Virat finally got the opportunity to do that in the fourth over after Glenn Maxwell dismissed Krunal Pandya. Virat was fielding near the boundary line and Pandya tried to clear the boundary but ended up hitting straight into Kohli's hands.
Celebration by King Kohli is ? pic.twitter.com/NX89xEEdxg
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023
Gautam Gambhir at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Virat Kohli at Ekana Stadium. pic.twitter.com/prtMmtKrqV
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023
Before the world starts saying Kohli was asking the world to shut up, or was giving it back to Gambhir, he was in fact saying, "Don't shush me! Love to all!" I think! ? He is the King ? pic.twitter.com/SIBaaZtdWs
Arjun Menon (@ArjunMenon88) May 1, 2023
