LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Finally Replies To Gautam Gambhir's 'Shut Up' Taunt

Virat Kohli finally gave a reply to Gautam Gambhir's 'shut up' taunt in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City

Updated: May 1, 2023 10:46 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: RCB star batter Virat Kohli finally gave a reply to Gautam Gambhir's 'shut up' taunt in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City, on Monday. Gautam Gambhir told the Bangalore crowd to shut up by putting his finger on the lips.

Virat finally got the opportunity to do that in the fourth over after Glenn Maxwell dismissed Krunal Pandya. Virat was fielding near the boundary line and Pandya tried to clear the boundary but ended up hitting straight into Kohli's hands.

