The incident took place in Mohammed Siraj's over after Kohli got furious over a little verbal exchange between Siraj and Naveen. Virat angrily warned Naveen on the field and was seen talking to umpires about it too.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli got into an altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq prior to the heated fight with Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later in the match, when both teams were shaking hands with each other Virat tried to talk with Naveen before the latter jerked Kohli's hand. They almost got into a fight but were separated by the rest of the players.

Virat-Naveen Fight Lead To Gambhir's Involvement

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India captain Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir nearly got into a scuffle after a match between the two teams here on Monday.

Videos have surfaced on social media that show Kohli and Gambhir exchanging words and an animated Gambhir, expressing his resentment at something said or done by Kohli, being stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate. Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things before it went out of hand.

It all started after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. RCB defended a low score of 127 successfully to strengthen their position in the points table.

Gambhir and Kohli were then seen exchanging words and players of both teams had to intervene and separate the two. Gambhir initially pulled away an LSG player who was talking with Kohli.

