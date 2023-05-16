LSG's Win Over MI At Ekana Stadium In Lucknow Dents CSK's Hopes Of Reaching IPL 2023 Playoffs

The win over Mumbai Indians has put Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians' IPL playoff qualification chances in jeopardy. Both teams now need a win in their final game to stay alive in the tournament.

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians in a crucial game in Lucknow to significantly boost their hopes of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chasing 178, MI got off to a great start with Rohit Sharma (37) and Ishan Kishan (59) adding 90 for the 1st wicket at a run rate of over 10. However, the wicket of Rohit Sharma made life tough for MI as regular wickets derailed their chase. Tim David played a cameo of 30 and took MI close, however, Mohsin Khan defended 11 off the last over to take LSG to an impressive win.

Earlier, a brutal 89-run knock by Marcus Stoinis helped Lucknow Super Giants post a daunting total of 177/3 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mumbai Indians got off to a great start as they reduced LSG to 35-3 in the 7th over. This is when Krunal Pandya (49) joined hands with Marcus Stoinis and the pair added 82 runs for the fourth wicket before Krunal walked off due to injury. Nicholas Pooran replaced him at the crease but played second fiddle to Stoinis who was looking in ominous form. Stoinis hit four fours and eight sixes in a magnificent inning.

LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants Win Over Mumbai Indians Hurt CSK's Chances Of Reaching IPL 2023 Playoffs Meanwhile, the defeat has put MI's IPL playoff campaign in jeopardy. Not only Mumbai, but LSG's win has also put CSK in trouble. For MI and CSK to qualify, both teams now need to register a win in their final game. If CSK win, they will reach 17 points and will qualify for the playoffs. However, if they lose, the chances of reaching playoffs will reduce significantly. The MS Dhoni-led side will then need RCB and PBKS to lose at least one of their remaining two games so that they won't reach more than 14 points and CSK and LSG qualify with 15 points, with the final qualifier being decided by the net run rate of teams with 14 points.