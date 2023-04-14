LSH vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of LSH vs GRD, La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 14, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report No major Injury updates.

LSH vs GRD My Dream11 Team Wicket-keeper: R Lewis

Batters: D Maloney(c)

All-rounders: J Carter, D Douglas, A Hooper, R Williams, O Lewis(vc), R Richards, D Browne

Bowlers: W Strough, B Stapleton

LSH vs GRD Probable XI La Soufriere Hikers (LSH): Jahiel Walters (wk), Desron Maloney, Urnel Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Dillon Douglas, Jonathan Carter, Othneil Lewis, Larry Edwards, Kirton Lavia, Ojay Matthews, Aleon Caesar

Grenadines Divers (GRD): Chadwick Walton (wk), Rodrigo Thomas, Newton Browne Jr, Joe Williams, Dean Browne, Asif Hooper, Ryshon Williams, Dave Duncan, Benniton Stapleton, Romario Bibby, Geron Wyllie