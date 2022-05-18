<strong>Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022:</strong> Having opted to bat first in what looked like a batting paradise, <strong>Lucknow Super Giants</strong> made the most of winning the toss as the opening pair of <strong>captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock</strong> added <strong>210 runs</strong> for the <strong>first wicket</strong> at the <strong>Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai</strong> on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>With an unbroken opening stand on <strong>210 runs</strong>, <strong>Lucknow Super Giants</strong> have achieved the unique feat of becoming the only side <strong>in the history of IPL</strong> to have batted <strong>20 overs without losing a wicket</strong>. Rahul and De Kock's feat can only be matched and cannot be broken. This was also the third-highest partnership in the history of IPL, the first being a <strong>229-run</strong> stand between <strong>Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Gujarat Lions (GT) in 2016, </strong>followed by the same pair<strong> (215 runs)</strong> against <strong>Mumbai Indians</strong> in the preceding year <strong>(2015).</strong> <p></p> <p></p>While De Kock remained unbeaten on <strong>140 off 70 balls</strong>, Rahul held one end up and scored <strong>68 off 51</strong>. With that century, De Kock now finds himself <strong>third</strong> on the list of <strong>highest individual scores in IPL</strong>. <strong>Chris Gayle</strong> tops the list with a score of <strong>175* against Pune Warriors India (PWI)</strong> in 2013 while playing for <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).</strong> <strong>Brendon McCullum</strong> is second on the list with an unbeaten <strong>158</strong> against <strong>RCB</strong> in the inaugural season of the <strong>IPL in 2008</strong>. McCullum was then a part of the <strong>Kolkata Knight Riders</strong> <strong>(KKR)</strong> team led by Sourav Ganguly, who is now the President of BCCI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rahul and De Kock added 71 runs in the last 5 overs of their innings.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;