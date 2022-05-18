Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022: Having opted to bat first in what looked like a batting paradise, Lucknow Super Giants made the most of winning the toss as the opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock added 210 runs for the first wicket at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday.

With an unbroken opening stand on 210 runs, Lucknow Super Giants have achieved the unique feat of becoming the only side in the history of IPL to have batted 20 overs without losing a wicket. Rahul and De Kock’s feat can only be matched and cannot be broken. This was also the third-highest partnership in the history of IPL, the first being a 229-run stand between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Gujarat Lions (GT) in 2016, followed by the same pair (215 runs) against Mumbai Indians in the preceding year (2015).

While De Kock remained unbeaten on 140 off 70 balls, Rahul held one end up and scored 68 off 51. With that century, De Kock now finds himself third on the list of highest individual scores in IPL. Chris Gayle tops the list with a score of 175* against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Brendon McCullum is second on the list with an unbeaten 158 against RCB in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. McCullum was then a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team led by Sourav Ganguly, who is now the President of BCCI.

Rahul and De Kock added 71 runs in the last 5 overs of their innings.