New Delhi: In their maiden season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) utilised their full funds at the Indian Premier League 2022 auction (IPL 2022 auction). Out of the Rs 59.98 crore spent at the IPL mega auction, Rs 17 crore were spent to sign KL Rahul. He has been chosen as the Captain of the new team. Australian, Marcus Stoinis was signed for Rs 9.2 crore and spinner Ravi Bishnoi was bought for Rs 4 crore.

The team will be mentored by two-time IPL winner, Gautam Gambhir. The team bought a number of all-rounders including Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. Some of the other big names signed by the team are Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock.

In the bowling department, the team chose England’s Mark Wood, Sri Lanka’s Dushmanta Chameera and Avesh Khan. Khan was bought at a sum of a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Strengths: With the bowlers from almost every spectrum, the team will have a good chance at controlling the run flow of its opposition. The spin department will be led by Ravi Bishnoi, who has been a good performer in the past seasons. In pace bowling, Mark Wood, Jason Holder and Avesh Khan have a fair chance of providing early breakthroughs. In batting, experienced players like Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul can prove to be game-changers for LSG in IPL 2022.

Weaknesses: LSG may have to face some problems due to a lack of batsmen who can stay on the pitch for long. Apart from de Kock and KL Rahul, the team lacks experienced batsmen to play the role of Number 3 and 4. Manish Pandey was not up to mark in the last season of IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants Team: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.