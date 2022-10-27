Lucky For Us, Says India Captain Rohit Sharma After Win vs Netherlands In T20 World Cup

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma conceded the fact that they were lucky to get a couple of days break after the match against Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as his team put on a convincing show vs Netherlands to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.

“Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win,” he further added.

Talking about Netherlands, Rohit said that he was left impressed with the way they had qualified for the Super 12s.

“Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We, however, always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bother about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near perfect win. Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. Not too happy with my fifty, but what’s important is getting runs – doesn’t matter if they are good looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up,” the India captain concluded.

India will be up against South Africa on Sunday, October 30 2022.