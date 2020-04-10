Recently-appointed member of the Cricket Advisory Committee and former India cricketers Madan Lal feels IPL is too big a brand to be contested inside closed doors. With no further update regarding the future of this year’s IPL, many current and former cricketers have been clamouring for the edition to go ahead in front of empty stadium, but Lal, a World Cup winning allrounder, finds no sense in an IPL without fans.

“There’s no point in playing IPL matches in front of empty stands. It’s not just about the players and the fans, it’s about other people who are also involved in the process while travelling, organising, broadcasting, etc. Once situation improves, other series will also take place and BCCI can totally recover for the lost time,” Lal told IANS.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start April 29 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With India currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown, and with strong chances of an extension, the IPL is as good as gone as far as the current window in concerned.

“IPL is a big brand. But the board can only take a decision once the situation improves and coronavirus is gone. At the moment, it’s on upstage. So, no one is going to take a risk,” Lal told IANS.

“Once coronavirus is gone, cricket can obviously take place because it’s such a popular sport and is loved by all. Even the players would like to play in front of crowds and that can only happen once the situation fully improves.”

The chances of IPL taking place on April 15 or beyond took a massive beating when former chairman Rajiv Shukla said it may be impossible for the tournament to take place in wake of the current scenario.

“I don’t see any preparation; our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people,” he told ANI. “See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision. We are hearing that lockdown may extend in this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15 so it seems not possible.”