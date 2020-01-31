The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday appointed former India internationals Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik as the three members of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

They will have a tenure of one year.

The trio replaces Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad who had picked India’s next coach following their exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. They had also appointed WV Raman as the next head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Kapil, Rangaswamy and Gaekwad resigned from their posts after allegations of conflict of interests.

Lal played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India and was part of the team that lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy in England. He has earlier served as the coach of Indian team apart from being a member of BCCI’s senior selection committee as well. During his playing career, Lal established himself as a utility player who scored 1042 runs and took 71 wickets in Test cricket.

In his ODI career, he scored 401 runs and took 73 wickets.

Left-arm pacer RP Singh was the part of the India squad that won the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and played in 39 Tests, 69 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2005 and 2011. He retired in September 2018 with 124 wickets in international cricket.

Naik, a wicketkeeper-batter, played in played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is India women cricket team during her 11-year career.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already stated that the first job of the newly appointed CAC will be to appoint the new chief of selector.