<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Activists of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena smashed the windows of at least one of the luxury buses parked outside a five-star hotel to ferry players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, officials said here early on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Around half-a-dozen activists of the MNS-Vahatuk Sena (Transport Wing) sneaked near the bus before midnight, pasted posters of their demands on the front of the bus, raised slogans and started smashing the windows. <p></p> <p></p>Later, an activist, Sanjay Naik, said that they were protesting at the manner in which buses from outside the state were hired for the purpose, depriving the locals of employment opportunities. <p></p> <p></p>"Despite our protests, they have allowed several buses and other smaller vehicles here from Delhi and other parts, which is affecting the livelihood of the local people," Naik told IANS. <p></p> <p></p>The police rushed to the spot to prevent damage to more buses and detained at least three MNS-VS activists early on Wednesday.