<strong>New Delhi:</strong> MS Dhoni's exciting knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night took cricket fans across the country back 11 years when he hit the famous six to win India a World Cup after decades. "Dhoni finishes off in style", the words still echo in every Indian's ears and heart. <p></p> <p></p>Congratulating Dhoni for his cracking unbeaten 28 off 18 balls, Anand Mahindra drew a parallel between 'Captain Cool's' name and the name of his company. He tweeted, "Well, I can say is that I'm glad we have the letter MAHI in Mahi-ndra! #MSDhoni Awesome Finish." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Well, all I can say is that I'm glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! &#x1f4aa;&#x1f3fd;&#x1f603; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> Awesome finish. <a href="https://t.co/FNv6u89zRA">https://t.co/FNv6u89zRA</a></p> <p></p> anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) <a href="https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1517201290614706179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>For the unversed, MS Dhoni brought Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the victory by hitting 16 off the last four balls of the match. He took Jaydev Unadkat for a ride with 2 doubles, a six and a four to 'finish it off in style', yet again. Mumbai Indians (MI) are having their worst IPL season ever with 7 straight losses. <p></p> <p></p>The match at DY Patil Stadium was Mumbai's to win after a precipitous fall of wickets, before Dhoni entered the ground, gleaming his bat like a sword. CSK were chasing a target of 156 runs, thanks to T Varma's unbeaten 51 and Suryakumar Yadav's 32. But as we all know, the match is never over when MSD is on the pitch. He proved it right, once again.