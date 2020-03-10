BCCI vice president Mahim Verma on Monday said he will resign from the post after being elected as the secretary at Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU).

The elections for the state association were held on February 28 with Verma beating Sanjay Gusain 32-14 for the post of secretary. He was appointed BCCI VP in October last year.

“The love for Uttarakhand cricket and my desire to improve the cricketing infrastructure in the state has brought me back as secretary of the CAU. Our state board will work as a team to improve the cricketing standards of Uttarakhand,” Verma told The Times of India.

Verma said since as per the BCCI constitution he cannot hold two posts simultaneously, he will tender his resignation as the vice president in the coming days . “I will have a discussion with BCCI members and others regarding it. As per the Lodha Committee’s recommendations, I can’t hold two posts. Therefore, I will give my resignation as BCCI VP very soon,” Verma said.

45 days after Verma officially resigns, the BCCI will hold elections for the post of vice president.

As per the English daily, former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla is the frontrunner to succeed Verma subject to him fulfilling the qualification.