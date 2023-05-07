Mahipal Lormor Hitting Form At The Right Time, A Testament To RCB's Successful Eye For Talent Approach

The 23-year-old described that he is more of an impact player for the RCB.

New Delhi, 7th May: Mahipal Lormor's audacious 29-ball 54 in the last match added silverling to RCB's already existing batting prowess and will be important to the team's search for the playoffs spot in IPL 2023. Lormor joined RCB in 2022 and hitting the form at the right time for the team is a testament to the franchise's successful eyes for talent approach which has brought many stars to the team including Virat Kohli.

Lormor's innings laced with three maximums and nine boundaries served as a huge boost to RCB's consistent opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. Head Coach Sanjay Bangar said Lormor was certainly the highlight of the last match.

"There were a lot of positives to take from our last match in Delhi, especially in the batting department. Mahipal Lormor coming good with the bat was probably the highlight of the match. We showed great consistency in the batting department," commented Sanjay Bangar.

Lormor loves to play bold innings and looks at himself as a disruptor. He especially likes to play at the slow wickets which often trouble the other top batters of the world.

He stated, "My job was to try to score a boundary in every over. To put opposition bowlers under pressure I took some risks and it paid off. I love playing on slow wickets because I get to play on the backfoot where I am quite strong. As per my role, it's rare to score 50 or big runs. My role is to go down and disrupt the opposition's bowling. It's a high-risk game so am not expected to play long innings. My job is to play impactful innings and cameos."