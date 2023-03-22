Advertisement
Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon...: CSK's Post Of MS Dhoni Sitting In India's Dugout Win Hearts
The third and final ODI match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which is also home ground of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
New Delhi: India are engaged in the third ODI match of the three-match series. The current ODI series against Australia is tied at 1-1, Men in blue won the first ODI by five wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With regular captain Rohit Sharma missing the game, Hardik Pandya led the side. While in the second match, India had to face humiliation, as Aussie won the match by 10 wickets. The third and final ODI match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which is also the home ground of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK set up their training camp at the stadium earlier this year, where Chennai's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen in the nets, preparing for the 2023 edition of the league, which kickstarts on March 31. Since the stadium is now redesigning with the international match, Dhoni was seen sitting under India's dugout which was added to the venue. Picture of him sitting in the dugout was posted by Super Kings as a tribute to the captain cool and captioned it as "Main pal do pal ka shayar hu ", referring to the song used by Dhoni in the video announcing his international retirement in 2020.
Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon...??? pic.twitter.com/fjL69MaBkE Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2023
Indian Legendary batter Suresh Raina shares a special bond with Thala and it was once again visible in Raina's comment on Chennai Super King's post for Dhoni. He wrote "@chennaiIPL best wishes @Mahi7781 see you guys soon in Gujarat #WhistlePodu."
The bond of CSK & Suresh Raina. pic.twitter.com/WHH4FuKwrTJohns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023
It is widely speculated that the 2023 edition of the IPL will be Dhoni's last as a player; however, there has been no official announcement on the same so far.
