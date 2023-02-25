Maine Ground Pe Hi Sab Kuch Kha Lia: Azam Khan After Scoring 97 Against His Fathers's team In PSL
Azam was awarded man of the match for his extraordinary batting performance. He took A massive dig at the Bowling of Quetta Gladiators by saying, "Maine ground par hi sab kuch kha lia."
New Delhi: Pakistani youngster Azam Khan destroyed Quetta Gladiators with his splendid batting performance. Azam played a knock of 97 runs in just 42 balls which included nine fours and a strike rate of 230.95. Azam was awarded man of the match for his extraordinary batting performance. He took A massive dig at the Bowling of Quetta Gladiators by saying, "Maine ground par hi sab kuch kha lia." During the post-match press conference, he was asked, "Aap match se pehle kya khaa ke aye the", he replied, "Mai match se pehle kuch ni kha ke aaya tha maine ground par hi sab kuch kha lia".
Azam has already surprised everyone with his exceptional batting talent; such knocks are proof of that. His performance led his team to 220 against Quetta Gladiators, eventually winning the match by 63 runs as Quetta Gladiators got all out at 157 runs. Another fact that makes Azam's innings unique is that his father, Moin Khan, coaches Queeta Gladiators, the team he wiped out with his dominating batting performance.
I had QG bowlers for dinner. Azam Khan ? pic.twitter.com/uPN4Nc6KLPAbu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) February 25, 2023
Azam has made his International debut against England in T20Is but has yet to deliver charisma. He has scored six runs in the three T20 internationals he has played. However, he is still considered one of Pakistan cricket's most promising cricketing talents. The win inclined Islamabad United's position in the points table as they are now at the second spot, winning 3 of their four matches.
When you make your dad proud ?#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/9sVWHkOByQPakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 24, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Pakistan Super League: KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 8, At National Stadium, Karachi
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST - 28 Feb 2023
NZ trail by 297 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Spain beat Isle of Man by 81 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 18:45 IST | 13:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
23 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 1 wicket
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
21 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS