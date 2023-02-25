Maine Ground Pe Hi Sab Kuch Kha Lia: Azam Khan After Scoring 97 Against His Fathers's team In PSL

Updated: February 25, 2023 6:33 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Pakistani youngster Azam Khan destroyed Quetta Gladiators with his splendid batting performance. Azam played a knock of 97 runs in just 42 balls which included nine fours and a strike rate of 230.95. Azam was awarded man of the match for his extraordinary batting performance.

He took A massive dig at the Bowling of Quetta Gladiators by saying, "Maine ground par hi sab kuch kha lia."

During the post-match press conference, he was asked, "Aap match se pehle kya khaa ke aye the", he replied, "Mai match se pehle kuch ni kha ke aaya tha maine ground par hi sab kuch kha lia".

Azam has already surprised everyone with his exceptional batting talent; such knocks are proof of that. His performance led his team to 220 against Quetta Gladiators, eventually winning the match by 63 runs as Quetta Gladiators got all out at 157 runs.

Another fact that makes Azam's innings unique is that his father, Moin Khan, coaches Queeta Gladiators, the team he wiped out with his dominating batting performance.

Azam has made his International debut against England in T20Is but has yet to deliver charisma. He has scored six runs in the three T20 internationals he has played. However, he is still considered one of Pakistan cricket's most promising cricketing talents. The win inclined Islamabad United's position in the points table as they are now at the second spot, winning 3 of their four matches.

Maine Ground Pe Hi Sab Kuch Kha Lia: Azam Khan After Scoring 97 Against His Fathers's team In PSL
