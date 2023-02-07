Maine Steve Smith Ko 5 Se 6 Baar Out Kiya Tha: Mahesh Pithiya Reveals His Experience Of Bowling Australia In Nets

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Pat Cummins' Australia in a four-match test series that will begin on February 9 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is undoubtedly the most anticipated cricketing topic currently. Cricket enthusiasts and former players alike are hyping up the matchup between two giants of the red ball cricket.

There is a lot at stake for each side. In order to reach the World Test Championship finals for the second time in a row, Team India would relish the chance to maintain their absolute dominance of test cricket at home. In contrast, Australia would attempt to defeat India for the first time since 2004 in a test series played on Indian soil.

Australia has been preparing a lot for this upcoming clash. They even roped in Mahesh Pithiya as their net bowler. He has an uncanny similar bowling action to the Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Maine pahle din hi Steve Smith ko 5 se 6 baar out kiya thaa nets mein (I had got Smith out at least six times in the nets on the first day)," a smiling Mahesh told PTI as he stood in one corner watching his idol Ashwin go about his job in the nets.

Mahesh also talked about his interaction with his idol Ravi Ashwin. He said "Today I got blessings from my idol. I have always wanted to bowl like him. When I am met him as he was entering the nets, I touched his feet and sought his blessings. He hugged me and then asked what exactly am I bowling to the Australians."

"Virat Kohli also smiled at me and gestured thumbs up and wished me luck," he added