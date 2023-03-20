Major League Cricket 2023: List Of Indian Players Selected In Inaugural Draft

Four IPL franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have successfully bagged franchise rights in the MLC 2023.

New Delhi: The inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) draft took place on Monday in Houston, Texas. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are four IPL franchises who have bagged franchise rights in United States' premier cricket tournament.

Many big names like Rusty Theron and Corey Anderson were picked in the MLC draft. Apart from the big names, many Indian-origin players also got franchises for the July 13-30 tournament. India's 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand is one of them.

Let us look at the Indian players who will feature in MLC 2023.

Unmukt Chand: The most prominent Indian player in MLC 2023 is Unmukt Chand. He has led the India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2012. Chand, who has also featured in IPL, will represent LA Knight Riders.

Harmeet Singh: The 30-year-old Maharashtra-born player, was also part of the U-19 team that lifted the World Cup in 2012. He will play for Seattle Orcas, co-owned by Delhi Capitals.

Tajinder Singh: Rajasthan-born all-rounder Tajinder Singh has played various first-class matches and represented Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL. He will represent San Francisco Unicorns.

Saurabh Netravalkar: Another former Indian U-19 captain, Saurabh Netravalkar led India in the 2010 World Cup. He currently plays for the USA national cricket team and has been selected by Washington Freedom.

Sarabjit Ladda: The 36-year-old Sarabjit Ladda has represented Punjab in domestic cricket and was a part of several IPL franchises from 2010 to 2016. MI New York got him in the draft.

Smit Patel: Along with Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel was also the member of the Indian team that lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2012, Smit has played for the Gujarat in domestic cricket. He will play for San Francisco Unicorns.

Milind Kumar: Milind Kumar has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the IPL. He will play for Team Texas, owned by Chennai Super Kings.