MAK vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region One-day Match at Kandahar Cricket Stadium 10.30 AM IST October 14 Wednesday

Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MAK vs AM at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: After the excitement of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 set to get underway from October 10 in Kandhar. In another exciting battle of Afghan One Day Cup 2020, Mis Ainak Region will square off against Amo Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium on October 14 – Wednesday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 MAK vs AM match will begin at 10.30 AM IST. The two teams won their respective opening encounters and are comfortably placed second and third on the points table respectively. They will be looking to get a stronghold in the top two with a win here. After a solid bowling performance in the first game, Mis Ainak Region would be looking to replicate the performance on the pitch that is getting better to bat with every passing game. On the other hand, Amo Region is coming into this match on the back of a crushing 7-wicket victory over Boost Region and will be high on confidence going into this game. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Afghan ODD match 5 – MAK vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region Dream11 Tips, MAK vs AM Probable Playing XIs, MAK vs AM Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

Afghan ODD Match Details

TOSS: The Afghan ODD match toss between Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region will take place at 10 AM (IST) – October 14 in India.

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai

Batsmen: Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran (VC), Noor Ali Zadran

All-rounders: Javed Ahmadi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Haseebullah, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai, Zahid Zakhail

MAK vs AM Probable Playing XIs

Mis Ainak Region Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Rahim Mangal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai, Haseebullah.

Amo Region Afsar Zazai (WK), Abdul-Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azim Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah, Jamshid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Wafadar Momand.

MAK vs AM Squads

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran.

Amo Region (AM): Afsar Zazai, Abdul-Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Ijaz, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azim Khan, Kamil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah, Abdul Wasi, Jamshid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Mohammed Saleem, Wafadar Momand, Zahid Zakhail, Zohaib.

