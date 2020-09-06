Dream11 Team Prediction

MAK vs BD Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Misar A Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons at Kabul International Stadium 2.30 PM IST September 6:

Misar A Knights will lock horns with Band-e-Amir Dragons in the Shpageeza T20 League opener on Sunday at the iconic Kabul International Stadium.

The league comprises of six teams and includes 15 league matches, followed by two Qualifiers, the eliminator, and the final.

All the matches will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with the league concluding on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League toss between Misar A Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons will take place at 2.00 PM (IST) – September 6.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Shahzad (Captain), Hamid Hassan (Vice-captain), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Usman Ghani, Shahidullah Kamal, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf

Likely 11

Mis Ainak Knights Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shahidullah Kamal, Afzar Zazai, Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlad Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Baqi.

Band-e-Amir Dragons Hazratullah Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Asghar Afghan, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Staniqzai, Ikram Ali Khil, Hamid Hassan, Mirwais Ashraf, Wafadar Momand.

SQUADS

Mis Ainak Knights: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Niazai , Naveen-ul-Haq, Tariq Stanikzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Rahmatullah Sahak, Abidullah Taniwal, Zahidullah, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Rahmanullah Zadran, Najib Stanikzai, Zohaib Zamankhil, Sadiqullah Patan

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Javed Ahmadi , Imran Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Shawkat Zaman, Nijat Masood, Hayatullah, Batin Shah, Naveed Obaid, Rifatullah, Zamir Khan, Usman Adil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fitratullah Khawri, Qasim Oryakhil

