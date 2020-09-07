Dream11 Team Prediction

MAK vs KE Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles T20 Match at Kabul International Cricket Stadium 10:30 AM IST September 8:

The seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and will run till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19.

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles will take place at 10:00 AM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

MAK vs KE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Hashmat Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, N Kharote

All-Rounders: Shahidullah Kamal, I Khan, Farmanulah

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia Akbar

SQUADS

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran

Kabul Eagles (KE): Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

