Make Him Play Away From Body – Brad Hogg Reveals Shubman Gill’s Weakness

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has revealed Shubman Gill’s weakness. Hogg reckons that the bowlers should try to make him play away from the body as Gill doesn’t move his feet a great deal. The right-hander had struggled to get going in the home Test series against England as he could only amass 119 runs in four Test matches.

Subsequently, he could not deliver the goods while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021. The right-hander from Punjab could only amass 132 runs in seven matches at a paltry average of 18.85 and a mundane strike rate of 117.85. Thus, Gill will be looking to turn the tables on the England tour.

“There is just one little weakness in his batting which I would be attacking. Whenever you can, you just try and let him play away from his body outside the off-stump. He sort of plays a half-cut half backfoot drive, you just got to try and expose that with the new ball. That’s the only thing I see as his weakness,” Hogg pointed out while talking to Timesnow.com.

On the other hand, Gill had a successful tour of Australia as he scored 259 runs in three Test matches at an impressive average of 51.80, including a match-winning knock of 91 runs in the historic Gabba Test match. Hogg added that he loves Gill’s attitude.

“I just love his attitude. He is batting with Rohit Sharma at the moment so I would not want to break that partnership. Just the way he is relaxed, the moment doesn’t faze him, the situation doesn’t faze him. He seems focused on what he has to do. Everything on the mental side of his approach towards the game shows he knows where he wants to go,” Hogg added.

As Gill had performed well in Australia, there are good chances that he will open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.