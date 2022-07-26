MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 14, At Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 14, Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

My Dream11 Team Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction MAL vs GOR 2022: Best players list of MAL vs GOR, Malo Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: 27th July, Match 14 at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

MAL vs GOR My Dream11 Team

Suman Ghimire, Amandeep Ghumman, Aamer Ikram, Rahul Kumar(c), Manjit Singh, Muhammad Adnan (vc), Manjit Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali Mehdi, Syed Ali Naqi

MAL vs GOR Probable XI

Malo Qalandars: Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad (c), Syed Maisam, Amandeep Singh, Asim Sarwar, Ayed Ali Mehdi, Jayesh Popat (wk), Adnan Gondal, Waleed Amjad, Sayed Ali Naqi.

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Mayank Darji, Rahul Kumar, Roushan Singh (wk), Hardeep Singh, Narzil Ratul, A Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa (c), Manjit Singh, Waleed Imran, Ahammad Ullah.