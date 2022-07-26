MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 14, At Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 14, Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction MAL vs GOR 2022: Best players list of MAL vs GOR, Malo Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 will take place at 11:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 27th July, Match 14 at 12:00 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MAL vs GOR My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Suman Ghimire, Amandeep Ghumman, Aamer Ikram, Rahul Kumar(c), Manjit Singh, Muhammad Adnan (vc), Manjit Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali Mehdi, Syed Ali Naqi <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MAL vs GOR Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Malo Qalandars:</strong> Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad (c), Syed Maisam, Amandeep Singh, Asim Sarwar, Ayed Ali Mehdi, Jayesh Popat (wk), Adnan Gondal, Waleed Amjad, Sayed Ali Naqi. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gorkha 11:</strong> Suman Ghimire, Mayank Darji, Rahul Kumar, Roushan Singh (wk), Hardeep Singh, Narzil Ratul, A Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa (c), Manjit Singh, Waleed Imran, Ahammad Ullah.