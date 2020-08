MAL vs KACC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 6, 9:00 PM IST

MAL vs KACC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 6,

MAL vs KACC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Malmo Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MAL vs KACC at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: In the fifth and final match of the day, 20th overall of the tournament, Malmo Cricket Club will lock horns with Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening.

The Group B contests began from Wednesday with five matches scheduled for Thursday (one between ACC and Gothenburg was abandoned).

A total of ten teams are participating at the event, which have been categorised into two groups of five each. The teams Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club are in Group A whereas, the teams like Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cric8ket Club fall under Group B.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Malmo Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:0o PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden

MAL vs KACC My Dream11 Team

H Rafiq (captain), S Rahman (vice-captain), Z Taqawi, B Zalgham, S Karamat, R Mohan Reddy, N Mathur, H Zalgham, R Sharma, S Ishaq, Z Rahman

MAL vs KACC Squads

MCC: Sanaullah Habibzai, Zaker Taqawi, Abdur Rahman Sudais, Bilal Zaigham, Saqlain Karamat, Sunny Sharma, Gurdev Singh, Muhammad Asif, Husain Cheema, Hammad Rafiq, Nikhil Mathur, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Qaiser Munir, Hasan Cheema, Hassan Zaigham, Pradeep Bhardwaj, Harris Aziz, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Rajan Sharma

KACC: Sher Rahman, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Mohsin Ullah Safi, Farhad Zamani, Amir Zada, Shahbaz Ishaq, Farhad Zamani, Bin Yamin, Rama Mohan Reddy, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Muhammad Tarar, Zia Rahman, Yawar Saeed, Mohammad Wakas, Narasimha Nannuri

