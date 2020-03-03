MAL vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction, ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s MAL vs SIN: The 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament is currently taking place from 29 February to 6 March 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, and acts as a first qualifying stage for the 2020 Asia Cup. It will be the first official men’s T20I tournament being played in Thailand. China were initially due to play in the Eastern Region tournament, but were forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhutan and Myanmar were also included in the original schedule, but later withdrew. Thailand, Malaysia, Malaysia and Singapore all announced their squads for the tournament, with Aizaz Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla and Amjad Mahboob as their respective captains.

TOSS – The toss between Malaysia vs Singapore will take place at 7:30 AM (IST).

Time: 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

MAL vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh, Virandeep Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Ahmad Faiz, S Aziz, J Prakash (vice-captain), Sharvin Muniandy (captain), Khizar Hayat, Vinoth Baskaran, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus

MAL vs SIN Squads

Malaysia: Virandeep Singh (wk), Anwar Arudin, Khizar Hayat, Aminuddin Ramly, Nazril Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (captain), Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief

Singapore: Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Rezza Gaznavi, Amjad Mahboob (captain), Vinoth Baskaran, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Abdul Bhadelia, Aritra Dutta, Tim David, Aahan Gopinath Achar

