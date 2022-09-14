Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Group Stage Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Manchester: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are ready to face Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, according to Indian time. Both the teams have won their first match of the tournament and will look to continue their good form.

Manchester City crushed Spanish club Sevilla 4-0, while Borussia Dortmund defeated FC Copenhagen 3-0 in their previous match of the tournament.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League group stage match in India.

What date will Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League group stage match be played?

The UEFA Champions League group stage match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League group stage match be played?

The UEFA Champions League group stage match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League group stage match begin?

The UEFA Champions League group stage match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League group stage match be broadcasted?

The UEFA Champions League group stage match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch live stream of the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League group stage match?

The UEFA Champions League group stage match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed on Sony Liv.