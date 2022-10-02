Manchester: One of the most awaited football matches of the year, the Manchester Derby will take place on Sunday. Eric Tan Hag’s Manchester United will face in-form Manchester City coached by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium in a pulsating fixture.

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who has been in ferocious form ever since moving to the Premier League giants from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window. Manchester United have been in fine form in recent times and will look to continue their momentum.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in India.

What date will Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

Manchester City vs Manchester United match will take place on October 2, Sunday.

Where will Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will Manchester City vs Manchester United match begin?

Manchester City vs Manchester United match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will Manchester City vs Manchester United match be broadcasted?

Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

Manchester City vs Manchester United match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson (Gk), Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea (Gk), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford