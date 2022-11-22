Manchester: Manchester United have parted ways with talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo with immediate effect, the club announced on Tuesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the English Premier League club said on their website.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement added.

