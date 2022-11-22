<strong>Manchester:</strong> Manchester United have parted ways with talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo with immediate effect, the club announced on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>"Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the English Premier League club said on their website. <p></p> <p></p>"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. <p></p> <p></p>"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," the statement added. <p></p> <p></p><strong><em>More To Follow...</em></strong>