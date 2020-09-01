Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

Red-hot England will start favourites once again at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday when they take on Pakistan. Pakistan will look to bounce back but it will not be easy against a team like England – who are high-on-confidence after the comprehensive win in the last encounter where they made 195 look easy.

With fast bowler Mohammad Amir likely to miss the 3rd T20I, skipper Babar Azam will be concerned about his bowling attack as they could defend a target of 196 runs in the last match. Once again, eyes will be on the weather, which has played a dampener time and again in this series.

This will also be Pakistan’s last chance to redeem themselves.

WEATHER FORECAST

As per BBC, clouds and sun are set to play hide and seek throughout the day in Manchester. The temperatures are set to hover between 9-18 degrees Celsius, and while it will be cold and a bit overcast, one can expect a full game on Tuesday.

But the good news is, with zero predictions for rain, the fans should get a full match.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi