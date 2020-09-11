Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Australia 1st ODI

World champion and top-ranked England and their great rivals Australia, ranked fifth, will play in a three-match ODI series beginning September 11. The three ODIs are part of the newly introduced ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Every ODI/series part of the league carries points which will determine the top-seven teams who directly qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

This will also be the first time that the two teams square off after their world cup 2019 semifinal showdown where England emerged victorious before eventually winning the title.

England captain Eoin Morgan said, “It’s a huge benefit to us playing at Old Trafford, particularly if we play on the wicket I think we’re going to play on, which will hopefully be slow and take a lot of turn.”

“It’s been overcast and that makes it tacky. That’s the sort of wicket we will be more than likely to play on in India in the World Cup of 2023 and to play on that for a period of time will expose us in different areas we need to get better at,” he added.

Manchester Weather for Eng vs Aus 1st ODI

Well, it’s going to be overcast throughout with 10 per cent chance of raining during the day. The chances of rain improve to 50 per cent during the night though. The temperature will hover between a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade