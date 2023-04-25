Advertisement

Mark Chapman Added To New Zealand Squad For ODI Series Against Pakistan

Updated: April 25, 2023 10:56 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Left-handed batter Mark Chapman was on Tuesday added to the New Zealand ODI squad for the five-game series against Pakistan, which starts here on Thursday.

Head coach Gary Stead said Chapman's performances throughout the five match T20 series, which ended in 2-2, were extremely compelling.

"The way Mark's played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding. His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we're happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad," said Stead in a media release.

Chapman's total runs tally of 290 is the most by any player in a five-game T20I series.

The BlackCaps tour party will expand to 16 with the addition of Chapman and new arrivals Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls, while T20 squad member Dane Cleaver is returning home to New Zealand as planned.

New Zealand ODI Squad for Pakistan: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister. Cole McConchie. Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

(IANS Copy)

