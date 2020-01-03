Former Australia international Mark Waugh has proposed a radical suggestion to get rid of leg-byes altogether reasoning a batsman shouldn’t get run for missing the delivery.

Commentating during a Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder on Thursday, Waugh said, “You know what, I’ve got a rule change in all cricket: No leg-byes, especially in T20s. That should not be two runs. Why do you get runs? You missed the ball.”

He was speaking while watching Thunder batsman Alex Ross add to runs to his team’s total after the ball had struck his pad. His fellow commentator and former England captain Michael Vaughan disagreed with his idea.

But Waugh replied, “Why should you get a run? I know it’s a part of the game. But can we change it for the better? All cricket. The idea of batting is to hit the ball. Whoever made this rule up was a pretty ordinary batsman I’d say back in the heyday, back in the early 1900s,” Waugh said.

Vaughan said, “If you go across the last few years there’s been so many changes in the game: T20 arrived, 100 balls is going to start in the UK, talk of five day Tests going to four, but I think the most revealing is Mark Waugh’s… You should be on the MCC cricket committee. You have to be on there. With that kind of thought process. He’s got to be on. You’ll get a couple of trips to London every year. You’ll sit in that nice room at the MCC at Lords.”