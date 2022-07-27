Edinburg: Destructive New Zealand Opener Martin Guptill has become the leading run scorer in men’s T2OI cricket. Guptill played a quick-fire knock of 40 in the first T20I against Scotland and climbed to the helm of the list, leapfrogging India’s Rohit Sharma.

The Indian skipper has 3379 runs to his name and Guptill’s knock pushed him above Rohit. Guptill now has 3399 runs to his name, 20 more than Rohit Sharma. Guptill achieved the landmark in his 116th T20I game. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has played 128 matches.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will have an opportunity to surpass the Kiwi in the upcoming series against West Indies. India will take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series, beginning Friday. Following Guptill and Rohit is star India batter Virat Kohli. Kohli has 3308 runs to his name in 99 matches at an astounding average of 50.1 2. Ireland’s Paul Stirling is on the fourth spot with 2,894 runs, while Australia captain Aaron Finch sits fifth on the list with 2,855 runs.

Meanwhile, Guptill’s opening partner, Finn Allen scored a breathtaking century to help New Zealand post 225/5 in 20 overs in the first T20I. Scotland needed a good start to stay in the game and they got one when George Munsey and Calum MacLeod added 62 runs in 8 overs. However, the wicket of Munsey trigged a collapse as Scotland crumbled to 88-5. They are staring at a big defeat as they need 96 runs to win in 21 balls with 3 wickets in hand at the time of writing.