New Delhi: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has agreed to release Martin Guptill from his central contract with immediate effect so that he can explore playing opportunities elsewhere.

Guptill isn’t retiring from international cricket and will be available for selection for New Zealand. However, NZC has stated that, although Guptill will be available for selection, preference will be given to players with central and domestic contracts.

The 36-year-old opener has been a part of New Zealand white ball squads for the past 14 years. However, he did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup 2022, and was not selected for the current T20 and ODI series against India.

Guptill is the third New Zealand player to request a release this year, after Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme.

“Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the BLACKCAPS and NZC for their support,” said Guptill, who is New Zealand’s leading T20I run-scorer and the third-highest in the ODIs.

“But, equally, I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances. With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family which is important,” he added.

“We understand Martin’s position,” said NZC chief executive David White. “He’s been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

“Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the BLACKCAPS, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.

“He leaves his contract with our best wishes.” A replacement to fill Guptill’s central contract vacancy will be named in due course.