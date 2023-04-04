Massive Blow To RCB, Rajat Patidar Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury
On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore officially confirmed that Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an Achilles heel injury
New Delhi: On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore officially confirmed that Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an Achilles heel injury. The star batter was a crucial part of RCB's middle order last year and the team will definitely be missing him. The Bangalore-based franchise made this announcement from its official Twitter handle.
"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," RCB said.
Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. ?
We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. ?
The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet. ? pic.twitter.com/c76d2u70SY
Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023
Patidar was in rehab at the National Cricket Academy and as per previous speculations, the breakout star of IPL 2022 was likely gonna miss the first half of the tournament but the batter has failed to recover fully and will be missing the tournament completely.
RCB Gear Up To Face KKR
After a dominant victory over five-time champion Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture of Indian Premier League 2023, the fan-favourite franchise is set to take on the two-time champion, Kolkata Knight Riders at their home in Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 7 runs loss in a rain-struck match against Punjab Kings and will now look to secure their first win of the ongoing tournament.
The clash between Kolkata Knight Rider and Royal Challengers Bangalore is always iconic and fans love, it whenever these sides are up against each other. RCB will be able to get the top spot in the points table with a victory over KKR.
COMMENTS