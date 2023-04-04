Massive Blow To RCB, Rajat Patidar Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore officially confirmed that Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an Achilles heel injury. The star batter was a crucial part of RCB's middle order last year and the team will definitely be missing him. The Bangalore-based franchise made this announcement from its official Twitter handle.

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," RCB said.