Matthew Kuhnemann Reveals Ravindra Jadeja Kept His Promise And Gave Him Tips About Bowling

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann made a big revelation and said India spin wizard Ravindra Jadeja kept his promise and gave him tips about bowling.

New Delhi: Australia star Matthew Kuhnemann has revealed that India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja kept his promise and gave him valuable tips about bowling. Kuhnemann, who was drafted into the Australian squad for the second Test after Mitchell Swepson flew back home, had asked Jadeja for tips before the third Test to which Jadeja had promised him to share his experience after the end of the series. : Australia star Matthew Kuhnemann has revealed that India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja kept his promise and gave him valuable tips about bowling. Kuhnemann, who was drafted into the Australian squad for the second Test after Mitchell Swepson flew back home, had asked Jadeja for tips before the third Test to which Jadeja had promised him to share his experience after the end of the series.

Kuhnemann had an average debut and could only manage two wickets but soon found his mojo when he rattled the Indian batting with five wickets in the first innings of the third Test which saw India being bowled out for a mere 109.

"It was probably about 15 minutes, he (Jadeja) was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything," Kuhnemann told AAP.

"Nathan Lyon helped organise it as well.

"He (Jadeja) was really impressed with Todd, 'Gaz' and myself so that was really cool to hear that from him.

"He gave me some good tips for the next time we're in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with as well.

"He was really nice and just said any time to reach out, and even sent me a message on Instagram, so that was pretty cool."