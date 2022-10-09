Perth: England defeated Australia in a high-scoring thriller to go 1-0 up in the series. Chasing a daunting target of 209, David Warner whacked a blazing half-century to set Australia up for a record chase. However, England held their nerves to win the game by eight runs.

Meanwhile, a bizarre incident during Australia’s chase has got the internet buzzing. In the 17th over, when Australia needed 40 runs in 4 overs with David Warner and Matthew Wade set at the crease and looked set to pull off the chase, Wade top-edged a delivery to the helmet which lobbed up in the air.

The bowler, Mark Wood, saw an opportunity for a catch and came charging in, however, he was surprisingly stopped by Matthew Wade. Wade though got away and was not given out (handling the ball) by the umpires.

Wood though got his revenge in the same over as he dismissed David Warner. Wade looked threatening to take the game away but Sam Curran dismissed him in the last over to give England a brilliant win. Meanwhile, David Warner scored 73 off 44 balls and got good support from Marcus Stoinis (35) and Mitchell Marsh. However, that was not enough.

Earlier, magnificent 84 off 51 by Alex Hales and 68 off 32 by Jos Buttler helped England post a mammoth 208-6 in 20 overs.

